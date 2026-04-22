Cwm LLC Boosts Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 141.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 44.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $84,687,000 after buying an additional 458,322 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 72.8% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 105.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $21,895,000 after buying an additional 63,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $166.70 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $340.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

More lululemon athletica News

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $206.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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