Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC - Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,264 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,354 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Elastic worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company's stock.

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Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 61.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Elastic N.V. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 4,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $225,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 222,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,644,219.84. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 17,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $928,283.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 409,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390,100.60. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $1,996,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Further Reading

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