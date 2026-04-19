Cwm LLC Buys 144,851 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,880 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,851 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $126,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,194,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,517,179,000 after buying an additional 340,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,396,334 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,687,000 after acquiring an additional 886,087 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.6%

XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 61.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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