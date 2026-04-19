Cwm LLC Buys 20,731 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 325.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,102 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $643.00 target price (up from $548.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $604.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $595.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Key Stories Impacting Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $602.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $559.00 and a 200 day moving average of $484.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.04 and a fifty-two week high of $603.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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