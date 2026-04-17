Cwm LLC Buys 26,322 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,031 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $31,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,077 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,424 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,958 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises have pushed sentiment higher — Stephens gave an overweight/strong target (coverage noted by market wires) and other outlets reported raised targets, while Wells Fargo reiterated a buy view. These pushes help explain buying interest. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises have pushed sentiment higher — Stephens gave an overweight/strong target (coverage noted by market wires) and other outlets reported raised targets, while Wells Fargo reiterated a buy view. These pushes help explain buying interest. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management has reaffirmed FY26 and FY29 outlooks after recent results that beat estimates (March quarter EPS and revenue upside), reducing immediate uncertainty around guidance and supporting upside. Read More.

Management has reaffirmed FY26 and FY29 outlooks after recent results that beat estimates (March quarter EPS and revenue upside), reducing immediate uncertainty around guidance and supporting upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx announced its CFO, John Dietrich, will step down effective June 1; Claude Russ is interim while a search is run. The market sees this as noteworthy but management says it follows the planned FedEx Freight spinoff. Read More.

FedEx announced its CFO, John Dietrich, will step down effective June 1; Claude Russ is interim while a search is run. The market sees this as noteworthy but management says it follows the planned FedEx Freight spinoff. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO comments that tariffs are impacting the business add a macro headwind to monitor (trade policy exposure to costs/pricing). Read More.

CEO comments that tariffs are impacting the business add a macro headwind to monitor (trade policy exposure to costs/pricing). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/sector moves (consumer stocks rising) may be providing tailwinds for transportation/logistics names including FedEx. Read More.

Broader market/sector moves (consumer stocks rising) may be providing tailwinds for transportation/logistics names including FedEx. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling today/week: EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares (~$6.16M) and Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares (~$2.14M). Significant insider trimming can be read negatively by some investors. Read More. Read More.

Large insider selling today/week: EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares (~$6.16M) and Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares (~$2.14M). Significant insider trimming can be read negatively by some investors. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (EVPs Gina Adams and Kawal Preet sold sizable stakes earlier this week) add to perceived selling pressure and may temper momentum. Read More. Read More.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $380.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $367.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.36. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.10 and a 52-week high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. FedEx's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Research cut shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $431.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.04.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here