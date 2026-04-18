Cwm LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,368 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The firm has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $133.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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