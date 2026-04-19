Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,967 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv by 148.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 934.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $286.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Read Our Latest Report on VRT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Insiders own 2.63% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $307.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $312.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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