Cwm LLC Has $18.40 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $54,314,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,511,000 after purchasing an additional 282,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,019,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,235,000 after purchasing an additional 184,453 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 161.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $149.74.

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Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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