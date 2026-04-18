Cwm LLC Has $22.51 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Cwm LLC boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,165 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.08% of First Solar worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 91,584 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $23,924,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 28,884 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,426 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $671,256.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,880.62. The trade was a 29.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 7,738 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $1,516,106.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,983,826.91. This trade represents a 7.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 76,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,232 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $190.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Glj Research cut shares of First Solar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $314.43 to $207.82 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Jim Cramer on First Solar

Jim Cramer called First Solar “overlooked” and “too cheap,” which can attract retail and value buyers looking for bargains. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Why First Solar Stands Out

Analyst and media comparisons highlight First Solar as a top way to get utility-scale solar exposure versus Enphase and SolarEdge thanks to its U.S. manufacturing and CdTe tech — a differentiation that can support longer‑term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Q1 2026 Results Announcement

First Solar set its Q1 2026 results release for April 30 (after market close); revenue, backlog commentary and margin guidance will be the next major catalyst and could drive a bigger move either way. Neutral Sentiment: An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Insider Sale Filing

An insider (Kuntal Kumar Verma) sold 573 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg ~$210). Because it was a planned trade and relatively small, it moderates negative signaling but remains a datapoint for investors monitoring insider activity. Neutral Sentiment: FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Zacks: Investor Attention

FSLR is drawing investor attention in screeners and commentary (Zacks), which can increase short‑term volume and volatility ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. China Export Limits Report

Reports that China is considering export limits on advanced solar components triggered sector‑wide selling; even U.S. manufacturers like First Solar felt short‑term pressure as traders priced in potential supply‑chain and trade risks. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted the stock “sank” amid market gains, reflecting ongoing post‑earnings volatility and headline sensitivity that can amplify intraday weakness for FSLR. Stock Reaction Coverage

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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