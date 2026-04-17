Cwm LLC Has $36.12 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,127 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 281,036 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Union Pacific by 39.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,826 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,188 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,955,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 29.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,589 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $154,488,000 after buying an additional 149,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $802,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Union Pacific/Rocky Mountain Steel announcement

Seven‑year supply deal with Rocky Mountain Steel Mills gives UNP multi‑year visibility on a critical input, supports domestic sourcing and network reliability — a concrete cost/supply win that can improve maintenance planning and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Zacks preview

Analyst coverage (Zacks) expects earnings growth and highlights factors that could produce an earnings beat, which can support the stock into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Earnings release date

Management set to release Q1 results on April 23 with a conference call — the report is a near‑term catalyst that can drive volatility in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. FreightWaves / STB petition

Shipper groups petition the STB to make confidential merger‑agreement terms public, increasing regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern deal — a potential overhang for valuation. Negative Sentiment: A recent earnings preview warns modest top‑line growth, rising costs and recent quarterly misses could cloud the Q1 outlook — these factors raise downside risk if the company’s results or guidance disappoint. Q1 preview

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.39. The firm has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $206.63 and a 1 year high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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