Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cwm LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% during Q4 to 93,899 shares, valued at about $45.42 million.
  • Lockheed reported Q4 EPS of $5.80, missing estimates of $6.33, while revenue of $20.32 billion beat expectations and rose 9.1% year‑over‑year.
  • The company won a roughly $4.7 billion Army contract, declared a quarterly dividend of $3.45 (annualized $13.80, yield 2.3%), and carries a Street consensus rating of "Hold" with a consensus target near $645.79.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,899 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $607.25 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $637.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lockheed Martin Right Now?

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

10 Booming Defense Stocks in 10 Minutes
10 Booming Defense Stocks in 10 Minutes
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines