Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,899 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $45,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $607.25 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $637.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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