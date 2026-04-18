Cwm LLC Purchases 41,017 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,380 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $533,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,532.50. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total value of $491,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 394,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 363,510 shares of company stock worth $46,447,668 in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.79 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Airbnb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

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