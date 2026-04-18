Cwm LLC Purchases 6,706 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,480,364.70. This trade represents a 22.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average of $188.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $142.64 and a 1 year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.10.

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About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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