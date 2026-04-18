Cwm LLC Purchases 7,097 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cwm LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,861 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company's stock worth $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 302,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE PM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. BusinessWire Article Financial Post Article

FDA renews MRTP authorization for IQOS, allowing PMI to continue communicating reduced-exposure claims to adult smokers in the U.S.; this preserves a competitive advantage in heat-not-burn products and supports the company’s smoke-free growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Seeking Alpha Article

Analyst/commentary notes potential for Q1 EPS upside and short-term positive earnings reaction — investors may be positioning ahead of/after Q1 results for a possible beat-driven move. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. AmericanBankingNews Article

Brokerage consensus remains constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy"), supporting demand for the shares among institutional holders. Neutral Sentiment: Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Yahoo Finance Article Zacks Article

Street previews and model-tracker pieces flag Q1 results and key operating metrics to watch (volume/mix, pricing, smoke-free sales) — these items are driving near-term focus but not a clear directional surprise consensus. Neutral Sentiment: New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Yahoo Finance Partnership Article

New commercial tie-up with Ferrari Hypersail is a branding/partnership play — positive for marketing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: UBS flags that FY2026 sales growth could be under pressure, which is a reminder of potential top-line/headwind risks even as margins/pricing stabilize — a risk for forward guidance and multiple expansion. Yahoo/UBS Article

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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