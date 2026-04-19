Cwm LLC Purchases 9,542 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,063 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.50.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $194.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.03 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The business's fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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