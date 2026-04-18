Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Cwm LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,765 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 677.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert Brad Delco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,886.75. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $245.08 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average is $194.66. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $247.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is 29.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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