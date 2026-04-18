Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,971 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of W.P. Carey worth $22,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 1,126.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

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W.P. Carey Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 27.17%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is currently 176.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $74.00 target price on W.P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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