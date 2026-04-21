Cwm LLC Sells 33,782 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Cwm LLC lessened its position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,294 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 88.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 478 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.00.

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National Fuel Gas Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $97.06. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas's payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company NYSE: NFG is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

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