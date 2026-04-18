Cwm LLC Sells 46,242 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,499 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,242 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.20% of J. M. Smucker worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,562,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,661,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $97.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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