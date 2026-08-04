CX Institutional Acquires 7,279 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,221 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Danaher were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,029,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Danaher by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $154,377,000 after acquiring an additional 463,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 292,894 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The company has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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