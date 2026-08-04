CX Institutional Buys 7,521 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,450 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of CX Institutional's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CX Institutional's holdings in Tesla were worth $33,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.22, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.38 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s robotaxi narrative provided the main bullish catalyst. Analysts and investors point to service expansion into additional Florida markets, improving Full Self-Driving monetization and the possibility that more realistic rollout expectations could support the stock over the medium term. Tesla's Big Robotaxi Progress Is Hidden in Plain Sight

Tesla’s robotaxi narrative provided the main bullish catalyst. Analysts and investors point to service expansion into additional Florida markets, improving Full Self-Driving monetization and the possibility that more realistic rollout expectations could support the stock over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter deliveries reportedly reached 480,126 vehicles, up 25% year over year, while Tesla said it exited the quarter with its largest order backlog since 2023. Those figures helped reinforce the view that demand may be stabilizing. Tesla Delivered 480,126 Vehicles in Q2

Second-quarter deliveries reportedly reached 480,126 vehicles, up 25% year over year, while Tesla said it exited the quarter with its largest order backlog since 2023. Those figures helped reinforce the view that demand may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on Tesla’s long-term prospects. Stifel maintained a Buy rating despite reducing its price target, while several recent targets remain substantially above the current trading level, supporting dip-buying interest after July’s selloff. Stifel Flags Risks to Tesla's Bull Case

Some analysts remain constructive on Tesla’s long-term prospects. Stifel maintained a Buy rating despite reducing its price target, while several recent targets remain substantially above the current trading level, supporting dip-buying interest after July’s selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla denied reports that it may sell, spin off or close its China operations. The denial removes an immediate source of uncertainty, although China regulatory, supply-chain and competitive issues remain relevant to investors. Tesla Could Be Giving Up More Than a Business

Tesla denied reports that it may sell, spin off or close its China operations. The denial removes an immediate source of uncertainty, although China regulatory, supply-chain and competitive issues remain relevant to investors. Negative Sentiment: European demand remains a concern: Tesla vehicle registrations in Portugal fell nearly 70% year over year in July, adding to questions about whether the company’s sales recovery is broad-based. Tesla Vehicle Registrations in Portugal Fell Nearly 70%

European demand remains a concern: Tesla vehicle registrations in Portugal fell nearly 70% year over year in July, adding to questions about whether the company’s sales recovery is broad-based. Negative Sentiment: The latest earnings report showed earnings per share below expectations, while analysts warn that Tesla’s premium valuation requires financial proof from FSD, robotaxis and robotics. Stifel specifically cited adoption and execution risks.

The latest earnings report showed earnings per share below expectations, while analysts warn that Tesla’s premium valuation requires financial proof from FSD, robotaxis and robotics. Stifel specifically cited adoption and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: NHTSA is reviewing a suspension-related issue, and critics continue to question Full Self-Driving safety and reliability. In addition, reported insider activity showed numerous sales and no purchases in the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind. Tesla Stock Shrugs Off Safety Inquiry

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $401.74.

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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