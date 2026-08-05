CX Institutional Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

CX Institutional grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,536 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology service provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 370 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Dbs Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $63.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

CTSH opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

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