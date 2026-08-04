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CX Institutional Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Gilead Sciences logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CX Institutional cut its Gilead Sciences stake by 56.7% in the second quarter, selling 76,191 shares and retaining 58,297 shares valued at approximately $7.37 million. Institutional investors collectively own 83.67% of Gilead’s stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with 25 Buy ratings and four Holds producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $157.93, despite some recent target reductions.
  • Gilead reported quarterly EPS of $2.03, beating estimates of $1.91, while revenue rose 4.4% year over year to $6.96 billion. The stock opened at $131.15, below the consensus analyst target.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences.

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 76,191 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,687,140 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners downgraded Gilead Sciences from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Get Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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