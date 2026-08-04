CX Institutional Has $8.62 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

CX Institutional lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $393.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $476.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $406.07 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $353.99 and a one year high of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $387.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.45%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

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