CX Institutional Has $9.82 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

CX Institutional raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,587 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $574.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $509.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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