CX Institutional Purchases 3,677 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CX Institutional grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,084 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069,524 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $246,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,491 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $262.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $292.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $298.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.60 and a 12 month high of $312.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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