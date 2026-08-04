CX Institutional Purchases 6,030 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Cencora were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cencora Stock Down 1.0%

Cencora stock opened at $308.21 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.02 and a 200 day moving average of $315.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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