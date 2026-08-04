CX Institutional Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,489 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,522,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $566,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,402 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $336,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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