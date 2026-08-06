CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

CX Institutional reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,935 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $653.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $600.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $577.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $531.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $423.91 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin demonstrated an AI-powered sonar system designed to improve submarine detection. The technology could strengthen the company’s position in advanced undersea warfare and support future defense opportunities. Lockheed Martin demonstrates AI-powered sonar for submarine detection

Lockheed Martin demonstrated an AI-powered sonar system designed to improve submarine detection. The technology could strengthen the company’s position in advanced undersea warfare and support future defense opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Lockheed Martin’s record approximately $230 billion backlog, missile-defense contracts and expanding production. These factors support visibility into long-term revenue growth following the company’s latest earnings beat. Should Investors Chase LMT Stock After Its Three-Month Gain?

Recent coverage highlights Lockheed Martin’s record approximately $230 billion backlog, missile-defense contracts and expanding production. These factors support visibility into long-term revenue growth following the company’s latest earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Skunk Works is advancing sensor-powered artificial-intelligence fighter interception through live flight testing with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. The effort reinforces Lockheed’s exposure to autonomy and next-generation combat systems. Skunk Works Advances Sensor-Powered AI Fighter Intercept

Skunk Works is advancing sensor-powered artificial-intelligence fighter interception through live flight testing with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. The effort reinforces Lockheed’s exposure to autonomy and next-generation combat systems. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed signed a memorandum of understanding with NioCorp to develop scandium-based defense technologies, while separately selecting Gravitics to support a strategically important Department of War contract. Both announcements broaden the company’s technology and national-security relationships. Lockheed Martin and NioCorp Sign MOU

Lockheed signed a memorandum of understanding with NioCorp to develop scandium-based defense technologies, while separately selecting Gravitics to support a strategically important Department of War contract. Both announcements broaden the company’s technology and national-security relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed is reportedly seeking U.S. sources for two critical minerals as the government pressures defense contractors to reduce dependence on China. The move could improve supply security but may increase procurement costs and highlights ongoing materials constraints. Lockheed seeks U.S. mineral supplies

Lockheed is reportedly seeking U.S. sources for two critical minerals as the government pressures defense contractors to reduce dependence on China. The move could improve supply security but may increase procurement costs and highlights ongoing materials constraints. Negative Sentiment: Several articles question whether investors should chase LMT after its roughly 15% three-month gain or its earlier decline. Although analysts cite substantial upside and backlog strength, the debate suggests valuation and execution concerns are limiting near-term enthusiasm. Lockheed Martin outlook and price target

Several articles question whether investors should chase LMT after its roughly 15% three-month gain or its earlier decline. Although analysts cite substantial upside and backlog strength, the debate suggests valuation and execution concerns are limiting near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed reportedly agreed to cover the cost of redoing a White House helipad, creating a small, unexpected expense and unfavorable publicity, though the financial impact appears immaterial relative to the company’s size.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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