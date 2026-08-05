CX Institutional Sells 5,373 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $250.00 to $218.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $351.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 223,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,912,798.14. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 133,617 shares of company stock worth $37,322,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Bloom Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826.1 million consensus estimate. Earnings per share of $0.78 also exceeded expectations of $0.39. Analysts have identified BE as one of the notable winners of the current second-quarter earnings season. Zacks Q2 earnings winners

Bloom Energy reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year and well above the $826.1 million consensus estimate. Earnings per share of $0.78 also exceeded expectations of $0.39. Analysts have identified BE as one of the notable winners of the current second-quarter earnings season. Positive Sentiment: Investor-interest articles are highlighting Bloom’s growth opportunity. Zacks and other financial publications have featured Bloom among value and investment ideas, citing its operating leverage, AI-related power demand opportunity and post-earnings momentum. These articles may help support sentiment, although they do not represent new company guidance or analyst upgrades. Bloom Energy operating leverage analysis

Zacks and other financial publications have featured Bloom among value and investment ideas, citing its operating leverage, AI-related power demand opportunity and post-earnings momentum. These articles may help support sentiment, although they do not represent new company guidance or analyst upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Director John T. Chambers sold 15,000 shares on August 3 at an average price of $205.58, generating approximately $3.08 million. He still directly owns 223,333 shares, but the transaction reduced his position by 6.29%. The sale may attract attention, though one insider transaction does not establish a broader change in management’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

on August 3 at an average price of $205.58, generating approximately $3.08 million. He still directly owns 223,333 shares, but the transaction reduced his position by 6.29%. The sale may attract attention, though one insider transaction does not establish a broader change in management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing a securities class action against Bloom Energy. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased BE securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, and alleges that the company misled investors about the source of its materials. The repeated investor-alert announcements increase headline and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Investors have until September 28, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Bloom Energy class action announcement

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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