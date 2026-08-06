CX Institutional Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,228 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional's holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Freedom Capital raised ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.680-5.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.29%.

Key Headlines Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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