Cynosure Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,847 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle Stock Up 4.3%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here