Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 358.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 826 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,534 shares of the company's stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company's stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total transaction of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,075,913.29. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,321,256 shares of company stock worth $480,893,146. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $341.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $372.37. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.67.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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