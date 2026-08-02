Dala Group LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,731 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Dala Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE HD opened at $332.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $332.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $377.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here