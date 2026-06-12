Dalton Investments Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Dalton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 2.4% of Dalton Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dalton Investments Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $156.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. The trade was a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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