Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 10,370 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,170 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. BOKF NA grew its position in Dollar General by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Dollar General to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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