Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,199 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,482 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $493.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $480.50 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.29 and a 200-day moving average of $531.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $435.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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