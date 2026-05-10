Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 122,005 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $170.98 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $170.74 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $240.70.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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