Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,346 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,681,334 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,345,529,000 after acquiring an additional 472,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,246,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,973,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,656,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Danaher by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,076,796 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,451,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,904 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,106,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DHR opened at $194.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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