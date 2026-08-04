Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 17,558 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Danaher Stock Up 1.4%

Danaher stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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