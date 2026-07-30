Danaher Corporation $DHR Stake Trimmed by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611,092 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 111,988 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.37% of Danaher worth $495,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE DHR opened at $196.55 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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