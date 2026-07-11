Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,844 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 49,133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,129,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,343,670 shares of the technology company's stock worth $762,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,157 shares of the technology company's stock worth $661,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,299,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jabil Trading Down 0.7%

Jabil stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total value of $1,627,556.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,023 shares of company stock worth $3,546,969 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $475.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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