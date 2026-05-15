Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 2,299 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,188 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 5.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

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Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $489.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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