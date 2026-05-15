Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $135,839,000 after purchasing an additional 184,996 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $195.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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