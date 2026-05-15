Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $16.43 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,932 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock valued at $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock valued at $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $338.15.

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Adobe Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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