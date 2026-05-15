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Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $26.44 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its Visa stake by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, holding 80,144 shares worth about $26.44 million. Visa is now 5.2% of the fund’s portfolio and its 7th-largest holding.
  • Visa posted strong quarterly results, with earnings of $3.31 per share beating estimates and revenue of $11.23 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 17.1% year over year, and the company also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program.
  • Analysts remain constructive on Visa, with an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67. The article also notes ongoing institutional buying, but some recent insider selling has weighed slightly on sentiment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Visa.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $322.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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