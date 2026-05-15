Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 2,308 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 1.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 499.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $496,417,000 after purchasing an additional 728,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 691,554 shares of the technology company's stock worth $392,395,000 after acquiring an additional 331,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $606,674,000 after acquiring an additional 282,859 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after acquiring an additional 265,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in MSCI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,394,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,358,446,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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MSCI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $569.53 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $626.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $562.05 and its 200 day moving average is $565.82. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. MSCI's payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $518.95 per share, with a total value of $415,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,847 shares in the company, valued at $775,231,900.65. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $692.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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