Dash Acquisitions Inc. Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,542 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.7%

S&P Global stock opened at $403.72 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $550.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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