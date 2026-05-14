Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Position Raised by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,695 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $358,632.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,336.92. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.30, a PEG ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $205.44.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s latest earnings report beat expectations on both revenue and profit, while management’s raised outlook signaled continued momentum in demand. DDOG Q1 Deep Dive: AI Adoption and Product Expansion Drive Strong Growth

Datadog’s latest earnings report beat expectations on both revenue and profit, while management’s raised outlook signaled continued momentum in demand. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Daiwa Securities raising its price target to $240 and other firms reiterating buy-equivalent views, which supports the stock’s valuation. MarketScreener

Several analysts turned more constructive after earnings, including Daiwa Securities raising its price target to $240 and other firms reiterating buy-equivalent views, which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as an AI winner rather than a SaaS laggard, helping sentiment and trading interest in DDOG. Barchart

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as an AI winner rather than a SaaS laggard, helping sentiment and trading interest in DDOG. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also announced upcoming investor conference presentations, which may keep the stock in focus but does not change fundamentals by itself. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Datadog also announced upcoming investor conference presentations, which may keep the stock in focus but does not change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including the CEO and directors, sold shares recently under 10b5-1 plans. While routine, the cluster of sales could temper some investor enthusiasm. SEC filing

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here