Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,351 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company's stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Datadog by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,101.12. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Datadog from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.77.

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Datadog Trading Up 0.4%

DDOG opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.61, a P/E/G ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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